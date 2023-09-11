The Border Mail
ADFAS Murray River will host The Art of the Japanese Garden: from Tradition to Modernity by Marie Conte-Helm

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 11 2023 - 8:00pm
This lecture introduces some of Japan's most famous gardens to provide an understanding of the principles of Japanese garden design.
AN expert on Japanese gardens will share her insights in Wodonga.

