AN expert on Japanese gardens will share her insights in Wodonga.
The Arts Society lecturer Marie Conte-Helm will present The Art of the Japanese Garden: from Tradition to Modernity on Monday, September 18.
It will be hosted by Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Murray River as part of its monthly lecture series.
This lecture introduces some of Japan's most famous gardens to provide an understanding of the principles of Japanese garden design as it has evolved through the ages.
The Japanese love of nature and the changing seasons has manifested itself in the subject matter of paintings and in the intimate and grand-scale gardens surrounding aristocratic palaces and Buddhist temples as well as Zen-inspired dry landscape gardens.
This lecture will also draw on examples to illustrate the distinctive qualities that the Japanese have brought to garden design; an approach that has been successfully adapted to modern domestic settings and to Japanese gardens abroad.
Professor Conte-Helm most recently served as executive director of the UK-Japan 21st Century Group, as Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, and as a Member of the Board of Governors of the University for the Creative Arts.
She is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.
She was awarded an OBE in the 2011 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to UK-Japan educational and cultural relations, and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette by the Government of Japan in 2019.
The lecture will run at the Butter Factory Theatre, Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, from 6.30pm.
Light refreshments from 6pm.
