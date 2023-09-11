The Border Mail
Man allegedly kicked in head after AFL grand final party at Killara

By Wodonga Court
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Two men accused of a vicious AFL grand final day attack in which the victim was allegedly kicked in his head will stand trial.

