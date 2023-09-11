Two men accused of a vicious AFL grand final day attack in which the victim was allegedly kicked in his head will stand trial.
Shaun Ian Guthridge, 36, and Joel Mathew Spilsbury, 34, face serious assault charges stemming from the incident at Killara last year.
It's alleged the pair entered a Callus Street home on the night of September 24, which followed an earlier gathering involving alcohol and drug use.
The victim, whom the Wodonga court heard had been Guthdridge's close friend of about 20 years, said Spilsbury kicked him in the head and pushed him through a shower screen which "shattered it to pieces".
The court heard the man had a fractured cheek and jawbone which required surgery.
He told the court he was left concussed after the incident, which followed a dispute over a woman.
The man said he had never had a dispute with Guthridge, and was working for him at the time of the incident.
He said he had arrived at a home earlier in the day for a grand final day gathering with a slab of Great Northern beer.
He drank and used cocaine during the day.
The alleged victim said he wasn't "blackout drunk" when he left about 10pm or 10.30pm, but was "on my way".
While his memory was "hazy", he said that wasn't just because of alcohol but "also because of a knock to the head".
The court heard Guthridge had pushed his head into a wall.
He agreed he left the gathering under a cloud and called Guthridge on his way to the Callus Street home.
The alleged victim said he had gone inside the home and told a woman there had been an incident.
He said in a statement he was in a bedroom near the front door and heard the two men enter.
He told police he was surprised as Spilsbury and Guthridge weren't wanted there, and thought they must have followed him.
He said Spilsbury punched and kicked him in his head and pushed him into the shower screen, causing it to shatter.
Gurthridge and Spilsbury face seven charges including trespassing at the home with intent to assault the man, recklessly causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and property damage.
The resident of the Callus Street home had been due to give evidence during a committal for both men, but failed to show up to court.
Magistrate Peter Mithen ordered Spilsbury and Guthridge stand trial.
The case is listed for directions in the County Court on October 5.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.