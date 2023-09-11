The Border Mailsport
Brayden Lieschke suffers broken collar bone in RWW Giants victory over Brock-Burrum

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Brayden Lieschke's injury was the one downer on a fantastic day for the Giants. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Brayden Lieschke's season is over after he suffered a badly broken collar bone in Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's win over Brock-Burrum on Sunday.

