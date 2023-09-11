Brayden Lieschke's season is over after he suffered a badly broken collar bone in Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's win over Brock-Burrum on Sunday.
Lieschke suffered the blow during the first quarter at Holbrook and looked in agony as he made his way off the field.
An ambulance was called and Lieschke was taken to hospital in Albury.
Lieschke, the brother of Giants team-mate Dan, has enjoyed the best season of his career but will now miss the preliminary final against Holbrook on Saturday.
"It didn't look good," co-coach Daniel Athanitis said.
"It's disappointing because he's been playing well.
"He's been in that back six, which has been our strength.
"Our defence is our key, we kept the Saints to eight goals on Sunday and last week we kept CDHBU to 10.
Lieschke's first five games of 2023 came in the reserves but since then, he's been almost ever-present for the Giants in seniors.
He had only previously played five first-grade games for the club since making his debut in 2016.
Lieschke is just one of the many local players who have carried the Giants to within one win of the Hume League grand final.
"I've been on both ends, where we've been able to bring in some players from elsewhere and also been able to coach the side when we've had a lot of locals and I think this probably means a little bit more," Athanitis said.
"You get a lot of parents and boys on the farms, shearing.
"It probably means a lot more, especially with me living in Walbundrie.
"We're engrossed in the community and it's huge."
