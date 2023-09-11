The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man fined after illegally bulldozing trees in Upper Murray state forest

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cleared land at the Mount Lawson State Forest. Picture supplied
The cleared land at the Mount Lawson State Forest. Picture supplied

A man who illegally knocked down 63 mature native trees in a North East state forest has been fined, with authorities noting it will take decades for the area to regenerate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.