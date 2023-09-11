Man fined after illegally bulldozing trees in Upper Murray state forest

A man who illegally knocked down 63 mature native trees in a North East state forest has been fined, with authorities noting it will take decades for the area to regenerate.
Brian McFarland, 71, faced 55 charges after clearing the vegetation in the Mount Lawson State Park and adjoining Crown land last year.
McFarland used a bulldozer at the Upper Murray site last April after being hired to create a track for vehicles through public land.
He cleared a one-hectare area and was charged with habitat destruction and unauthorised damage to public land.
The 71-year-old, who runs an earthmoving business based in Bethanga, pleaded guilty to the charges in the Wodonga Magistrates Court last week.
Investigations by the Conservation Regulator showed 53 of the trees had provided significant nesting and habitat to birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles.
Spokesman Stephen McMonigle said the offending had impacted a population of endangered crimson grevillea plants and endangered gang-gang cockatoos.
"The Conservation Regulator will continue to investigate and take action against anyone found clearing or damaging public land without authorisation," he said.
"The responsibility and onus is on contractors to determine whether relevant permits or authorisations are in place before conducting any works on public land.
"The environmental impact of these offences will be felt for generations to come as it will take decades for this area to regenerate and provide the same level of habitat as was initially there."
Victorian laws ban damaging, cutting down or removing trees from public land without approval.
As well as the $5000 fine, magistrate Peter Mithen ordered McFarland pay $306 in costs.
