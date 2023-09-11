A major "ice" supplier who also dealt more than half a kilogram of cannabis added to his crimes by trying to act as a middle-man for a woman offloading firearms.
"Do you know anyone buy bang bangs?" the woman, well-known to Albury police, said in an encrypted messaging app to North Albury man Josh Sweeney.
"Yer (sic)," he replied, "are they smalls or longs but."
"Both," the woman said, to which Sweeney added: "I'm interested in the smalls for old brownie/dad, as I call him."
On the woman's list of weapons - Sweeney took a photo of it on meeting her out the front of the IGA supermarket in East Albury on January 2 at 4.18pm - were a Remington single-barrel pump action rifle, a Winchester double-barrel, a .223 seven-shot rifle, a .22 pistol and a Glock 338 special snub nose.
Ammunition and a bayonet were also on her list.
Early the following morning, Albury Local Court has heard, Sweeney made contact with an associate to tell him he had been offered some "toys" and wanted to know if he was interested.
"What pieces are available? A gun in your hands is one less than someone else's," the man replied.
He told Sweeney he was interested in the Glock and the .22, then asked if he could perhaps get three firearms in exchange for some "product" (drugs) or cash.
The man asked Sweeney if he could obtain photographs of the firearms and their machinations before making a final decision.
The firearms matters were detailed in a Director of Public Prosecutions set of agreed facts put before magistrate Melissa Humphreys, who committed Sweeney, 34, of Mate Street, for sentence before the District Court in Albury
That came after Sweeney pleaded guilty to supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, supply a prohibited drug at greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity and supply a prohibited drug at greater than a commercial quantity.
Other charges that will also travel to the District Court are assault police, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, possess a prohibited drug, possess or attempt to prescribe a restricted substance, deal with property being the proceeds of crime and supply firearm.
Sweeney, who appeared via a video link to custody, where he has been held bail refused since his arrest earlier this year, initially faced close to 170 charges, but most were withdrawn on his guilty pleas.
The court was told how police established Strike Force Gallinule in December, 2022, to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the Albury-Wodonga area.
That resulted in police lawfully obtaining Sweeney's mobile phone number.
Analysis of the phone revealed that Sweeney supply 161 grams of "ice" over 93 transactions, between December 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023.
The deals were all in the range of 0.1 grams to seven grams.
Over the same period Sweeney also supplied 558 grams of cannabis leaf, over 14 transactions.
Also, on December 10, 2022, an associate contacted Sweeney to request he supply medication.
The following day, Sweeney gave the man three 300 milligram quantities of the anticonvulsant, analgesic and anxiolytic medication pregabalin, known by the brand name of Lyrica.
Sweeney's offending included supplying 10 millilitres of the party drug 1,4-Butanediol on February 18.
He was arrested at his home on February 23, during which he assaulted an officer.
With his hands cuffed at the front, Sweeney lunged at a female senior-constable to try to remove his phone from her hand.
Sweeney was taken to the ground by other officers, knocking over the first officer.
In doing so, her left hand became intertwined with the handcuffs, causing swelling, bruising and small lacerations to her fingers.
A search of Sweeney's home uncovered drug sale tick lists, "ice" pipes, small zip-lock bags and scales, along with 11.6 grams of methamphetamine, $200 in a bedside drawer and another $200 in his wallet, a trench knife, a quantity of the opiate prescription medicine buprenorphine and 3.387 kilograms of 1,4-Butanediol.
Sweeney's matters will be mentioned in the District Court on September 29, when a date will be set for sentencing.
