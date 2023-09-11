The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

North Albury man Josh Sweeney remains in jail awaiting sentence in District Court

By Albury Court
September 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major "ice" supplier who also dealt more than half a kilogram of cannabis added to his crimes by trying to act as a middle-man for a woman offloading firearms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.