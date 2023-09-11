The Border Mail
Chiltern to contest three week penalty for rough conduct charge against Fin Lappin at tribunal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 11 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 12:30pm
Chiltern will head to the tribunal on Wednesday night in a desperate bid to enable young gun Fin Lappin to play in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.

