Chiltern will head to the tribunal on Wednesday night in a desperate bid to enable young gun Fin Lappin to play in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Lappin has been offered a three week set penalty for his bump that left Yackandandah skipper Ben McIntosh unconscious during the preliminary final over the weekend.
The incident was graded careless, high impact and high contact.
Lappin, 21, can accept a two week penalty for an early guilty plea.
However, Chiltern football manager Jarrod O'Neill confirmed on Monday that the Swans will fight the charge at the tribunal.
O'Neill also went into bat for the Swans' young star, describing Lappin as 'a person of the upmost character.'
"I can confirm the club will be contesting Fin Lappin's charge, we have reviewed it and we believe the charge warrants being taken to a tribunal hearing," O'Neill said.
"In Fin's 170 games for the club including the last five years of senior football he has at all times acted in a manner which respects the game and the players he's competing against on the ground.
"Fin is a person of the upmost character, he is a competitor that plays the game fairly and has only ever had eyes for the ball during his entire career."
The tribunal hearing is set to be on Wednesday night at the AFL NEB hub in McKoy Street, Wodonga.
The Swans' defence is set to centre around that Lappin only had eyes for the ball and McIntosh's concussion was the result of a football act.
Lappin will be forced to miss the grand final against Kiewa Sandy-Creek if he receives any suspension.
He was forced to leave the ground on a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The incident sparked a melee between the two sides.
No report was laid by the officiating umpire at the time of the incident.
However, the umpires informed Lappin at the start of the third term that he had been reported and he received a yellow card and was sent from the ground for 15 minutes.
The incident was captured by the camera with the match live streamed.
Complicating the case, there was no vision after the live stream failed to capture the incident due to a technical glitch.
The McIntosh family posted on the Yackandandah Football Netball Club page on Sunday that Ben was on the road to recovery.
'Hi everyone, the McIntosh family would like to say a massive thank you for your thoughts and well wishes for Ben yesterday," the post read.
"He's had a CT scan which is all clear, just very sore in the neck and shoulder area which will be X-rayed on Monday.
"It's so good to be part of a club that has genuine care for not only the players but for families as well.
"It's a very well run club and we can't thank you enough."
