A man has been attacked by his own dog while speaking to police in Wangaratta.
Officers were alerted to the 44-year-old acting erratically near the police precinct on Handley Street about 2.30pm on Saturday, September 9.
While officers were talking to the Dandenong resident about 2.30pm, his dog set upon him.
The incident led to the area being closed for four hours.
"A 44-year-old Dandenong man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and to undertake a mental health assessment," a police spokeswoman said.
"Handley Street was temporarily closed whilst council officers attended and safely removed the man's dogs."
Social media reports suggested the pet had been Tasered.
One person reported a large amount of blood at the scene.
