ALBURY mayor Kylie King will remain as the city's leader until the next council election.
The radio 2AY host was re-elected to the top position unopposed on Monday September 11.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen, her running mate at the last council election, will also continue in his leadership role after facing no rivals for the position.
It means both of them will have been at the helm of the council for entire term by the time the next council election is held in September 2024 following their election in late 2021 for a shortened term due to COVID impacts.
Cr King thanked her fellow councillors for their support after being re-elected for her latest term.
She was nominated for the top job by councillor David Thurley in a move which was seconded by Cr Bowen.
Cr Bowen was nominated as deputy mayor by Cr Thurley and councillor Daryl Betteridge.
Meanwhile, the council on Monday night extended a lease for WAW Bank to have space on the ground floor of the Zauner tower at Lavington.
The council has control of the space as it houses the Lavington library branch.
The move involves WAW occupying the office area for a further five years from July 12, 2023.
It comes 10 years after the Lavington library moved into Northpoint tower.
The institution was previously in a building further south along Griffith Road until July 2013 when it was relocated.
The old library has since been used as a youth hub.
