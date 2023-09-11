The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kylie King, Steve Bowen back for final 12 months as mayor, deputy

By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen and mayor Kylie King following their return to the leadership roles unopposed for the next 12 months. Picture by James Wiltshire
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen and mayor Kylie King following their return to the leadership roles unopposed for the next 12 months. Picture by James Wiltshire

ALBURY mayor Kylie King will remain as the city's leader until the next council election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.