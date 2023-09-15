The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Warragul-based Port Phillip Shop chooses Wodonga as location for its second store

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga's main street features a family-owned menswear store once more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.