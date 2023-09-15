Wodonga's main street features a family-owned menswear store once more.
Warragul-based Port Phillip Shop, which formed in 1990, opened in High Street in early September and has already been well received by customers.
The store stocks a range of clothing from casual to formal and features leading brands such as Country Road, RM Williams, GANT, Levi's and Ben Sherman.
Port Phillip Shop owner Andrew Ronalds, who opened western outfitter The Stable Door further south on High Street late in 2022, hopes the two stores will breath life back into High Street.
"The way we look at it is whether it's a weekend, weekday or wedding, we've got you covered," he said.
"Stable Door is more country style, whereas Port Phillip is a little bit more everyday sort of clothing that you might wear in town.
"Especially with today's more casual workwear, it's fantastic. You might have to wear a jacket but you only wear ties to weddings now.
"It's perfectly suited for today's environment. When I started working, I'd go to meetings with a tie and I haven't worn a tie since the last wedding I was at.
"There's still plenty there for a wedding and I think when it comes into wedding season it's going to be a big one."
Mr Ronalds, who runs a group of stores across Wodonga, Warragul, Traralgon and Warrnambool with his wife Catriona, said the aim was to offer clothing options typically only found in bigger cities in regional centres.
"We've got you covered in a range of prices, not over the top by any means. From a bit more affordable through to some higher quality items," he said.
"We're from a country town and you don't want to have to travel to the bigger cities. We're trying to provide that stuff locally."
Port Phillip Shop Wodonga store manager Robynne Crow, who also oversees The Stable Door, said the businesses will complement each other.
"If they can't get something here, we can send them up to Stable Door and vice versa," she said.
"It goes from casual to formal. We'll be able to fit suits and get suits in when you need them.
"There's a lot of different brands. That will grow the busier we get and once we get a bit of a feel for what people want.
"Men shop differently to women, but I can't believe the feedback we've had from having a specific menswear shop here. To be able to buy things for different occasions is really good.
"It's all a bit unique and we'll change things up. We only get one or two size runs in one style, so everyone's not looking the same."
Mrs Crow said the upcoming Wodonga Gold Cup in November was an exciting opportunity for Port Phillip Shop.
"We're keen to get into the races and do Fashions on the Field for men," she said.
"We've got ties, pocket scarves, bow ties and cuff links. Moving forward we should be able to do weddings, which will be good because Wodonga has nothing like this at all.
"I think it's going to do really well.
"The Stable Door goes off. We started with just one staff member and now we've got three up there."
The building has housed shoe store Bags 'n' Boots, smoothie bar That Nutrition Place and speciality furniture store Gallus and Rea in the past five years.
Port Phillip Shop will trade 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.
