GALLERY: Another week down and only two left in winter sport

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
September 11 2023 - 3:00pm
It's that time of year where the silverware has been handed out or it's been polished for the final day. The Border Mail's Mark Jesser, Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire were at all the big games over the weekend for the best coverage from the team.

