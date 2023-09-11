GALLERY: Another week down and only two left in winter sport

It's that time of year where the silverware has been handed out or it's been polished for the final day. The Border Mail's Mark Jesser, Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire were at all the big games over the weekend for the best coverage from the team.
The Albury Wodonga Football Association held their grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night. The Albury United women defeated Melrose and the Albury United men clinch the double silverware with victory over Myrtleford.
The Ovens and Murray have their first teams locked in for grand final day, Yarrawonga defeated Albury to book the first spot and Lavington won against Yarrawonga in the netball.
Wangaratta were too strong for Wodonga to setup a clash with Albury in the football and Wodonga Raiders continue their run by defeating grand finalists from last year, Wangaratta in the netball.
In the Tallangatta and District League, Chiltern have setup a grand final rematch with Kiewa Sandy Creek by defeating Yackandandah. The Kiewa Sandy Creek netballers were about to bounce back from their first lose of the season last week, to secure their place in the grand final.
