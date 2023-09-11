Whoever wrote Ruby Leslie's script on Saturday night absolutely nailed it.
The 24-year-old had spoken in the days leading up to the AWFA cup final about her father Jon's battle with cancer and the diagnosis which said he didn't have long to live.
Jon has been watching Ruby's games remotely though All In Sports but he was at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday to watch the Greens take on Melrose.
With less than two minutes remaining, United were 4-0 up and Leslie's vow to win the cup for her No.1 supporter had well and truly been carried out.
But the script was complete when a left-wing corner was swung into the box and the centre-half with 13 on her back put the ball in the net.
Leslie was held aloft by her team-mates as Jon looked down from the stands, before he joined the presentation at ground level where his daughter slipped her medal around his neck.
It was, hands down, the most powerful moment of the season.
"I'm just so happy with the result," Leslie said.
"I did it for Dad, everyone showed up and we got the job done.
"Having him here meant everything to me.
"I could see him sitting up there so every now again, I'd look up and I'd see him.
"Everyone knows how special this is for me and everyone showed up and put in their hardest effort to get the job done."
Leslie's seventh goal of the season was also her most unexpected.
"Scoring a goal from centre-back, I don't think I've done that before," she said.
"My preferred position is actually up the field but I had a job to do (in defence) and I made sure I did that.
"I thought, for that last corner 'I'm coming in.'
"I don't know why I went up there, I didn't even ask!
"But it hit my foot perfectly at the back post - it was meant to be."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.