A Jindera man banned by a court order from contact with his ex-partner tried to call her more than 110 times in 32 minutes, a court has heard.
The woman was doing her best to avoid Joshua Palmer, who she had left to move to the NSW South Coast with their two young children.
The attempts to phone her - these were all missed calls - came at the tail-end of a campaign of harassment that also included text messages and FaceTime calls.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court on Monday, September 11, that Palmer, a qualified bricklayer, was away from home working at Wagga when the victim moved out with the children and went to live at Bega.
"His level of frustration was clearing increasing, as shown both by the content of the calls and the number of calls," he said.
Mr Cronin said this was all in a misguided attempt to see his children, but noted Palmer was at least now going through the proper channels - including pursuing mediation.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said that while no threats were made by Palmer, some of what he said was derogatory.
"It appears to be out-of-character for you to commit offences of this type," she said.
Ms McLaughlin highlighted also how there had not been a recurrence of what happened since June.
Palmer, 27, pleaded guilty to two stalking or intimidation charges and two of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Police told the court that after Palmer and the victim, also 27, separated, an apprehended domestic violence order for the protection of she and the children was granted on April 21.
This was served on Palmer two days later.
But between May 1 and June 18, Palmer continued to contact his ex-partner via text messages, phone calls, emails and FaceTime "for matters not related to the children".
Police highlighted to the court some of the messages, including one on June 6 from Palmer that read: "Stop being a six-year-old girl and deal with your problems. You are pathetic."
Palmer made 30 phone calls in 24 hours from June 8, including one the following day that read: "Why are you doing this to me and my kids? You've turned into a monster."
Police said that overall, Palmer "has sent hundreds of text messages, emails and made phone calls" where he "has discussed matters related to the children and confessed his love and hatred for the victim".
The spate of more than 110 missed calls took place on June 23 between 8.06am and 8.38am.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Palmer, placed him on a six-month community corrections order and fined him $2000.
