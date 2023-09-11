The Border Mail
Jindera bricklayer subjected victim to hundreds of calls, texts and other messages

By Albury Court
September 11 2023 - 9:00pm
A Jindera man banned by a court order from contact with his ex-partner tried to call her more than 110 times in 32 minutes, a court has heard.

Local News

