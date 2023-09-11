FEDERAL MP Sussan Ley and her NSW counterpart Helen Dalton have attacked each other over the Labor Party's water buybacks plan which are set to hit their communities.
Mrs Dalton, the member for Murray, is planning a protest outside federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's Sydney office on Thursday September 14.
Ms Ley speaking in federal parliament on Monday September 11, said she had "some advice" for Mrs Dalton.
"Rather than yelling at a minister who won't even be in Sydney this week...stay at Macquarie Street - do what you were elected to do - and make the NSW Government back up their traitorous words with action," Ms Ley said.
"(NSW) Premier (Chris) Minns and his Water Minister must join Victoria and categorically rule out allowing these buybacks to occur in their state.
"I look forward to the state member actively refusing confidence and supply until that happens."
Mrs Dalton reacted by criticising Ms Ley for failing to remedy the issue of environmental water shortfalls under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan when she was the relevant minister in the last federal government.
"The Coalition was in power in the state and federal levels for a decade and they could have resolved this issue and they haven't," Mrs Dalton said.
"Now she's throwing the toys out of the cot.
"She's been in parliament since 2001 when the basin plan was drafted up, what's she done?"
Mrs Dalton said Ms Ley was grandstanding.
"She would no doubt be copping a heap of heat with people saying 'what you done for the last decade', you had every opportunity, you were the environment minister until 16 months ago and you've thrown us under the bus," Mrs Dalton said.
"She's just trying to have a stoush to take the pressure off her and put it on me."
Mrs Dalton said she had a meeting planned with Mr Minns and NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson before her protest, which follows from previous talks.
She said she would be pressuring NSW to retain the 'neutrality test' to ensure there would be no adverse socio-economic impacts from the buybacks to return 450 gigalitires of water to the enviroment.
Mrs Dalton accused Ms Plibersek of having "her head buried in a bucket of water and not looking at other options for the 450".
"She could swap that out for carp control or water quality, it's also about water accounting and we need to be metering across the state," she said.
