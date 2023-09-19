Have you ever wondered what is your dog really thinking?
Well this canine lover and comedian can show you how.
Tony Knight, a dog trainer of 25 years, has combined his passion for helping animals and stand-up comedy to create a unique show heading to the Border.
He'll perform Mad Dogs and an Englishman at Albury's Two Fingers Bar, on October 24, and is confident it will deliver results.
Knight, who lives near Geelong, used the many weeks stuck in COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 to hone his craft as a comedian.
"I enjoy obviously helping people with their dogs, but I also enjoy the process of getting up on stage making people laugh," he said.
"I love the idea of people going home, doing what I've asked them to do and their dogs looking at them as if to say 'who the hell have you been talking to?'
"All of a sudden, you're doing something you weren't doing before, but the dogs understand it."
What separates Knight's show from other stand-up comics is the fact he sends his audience away with homework.
"Sometimes you go and see a comedian and you say 'that taught me a lesson', but not in the way where you actually have something to do when you go home," he said.
"It's understanding the games the dogs play, but the dogs are playing them for a very serious reason. They're doing it because they need to find out who is the one that makes the decisions, who do we all trust?
"This is where you get dogs with so many problems, because if they think they've got the responsibility, they'll do it to the best of their ability, but they're out of their depth and they're making it up as they go along."
"People love their dogs, but if the dogs are going crazy and the people don't know why and they don't know what to do about it, that's really frustrating and upsetting," he said.
"Imagine a dog that thinks it's the parent looking after the baby, and the baby during COVID didn't leave their sight.
"That's why separation anxiety is one of the biggest things that we're dealing with since COVID because the dogs are panicking because they're freaking out thinking 'where's my children gone?'
"I say to people, 'this is why the dogs doing it, and this is what you do about it'. They can then go back and start making the changes and people will have huge changes with their dogs."
Knight also hopes it will stop people seeking medication for their dogs.
"That's just putting a plaster over the wound, it's not actually going to change the reason why the dog is freaking out," he said.
"In so many cases, the drugs don't work, but giving the dogs a clear signal in a way that they understand does work.
"It's a serious subject and it could be treated with a lot of seriousness and severity, or you can have a good old laugh about it for an hour and then go home thinking 'right, you wait until I see my dog, things are going to change', and that's what I wanted to do."
Knight has performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Perth and Adelaide Fringe events, and recently completed a European tour, which included shows in London and Edinburgh.
"My background before I got into this was research and development for a petrochemicals company, and I speak French. What happens there is you're talking about understanding another language, tick, and then with research and development it's can you make a product work, and if it does, can you show other people how it works?" he said.
"It was an easy transition to make, but I'll be honest, a much more enjoyable one.
"It doesn't matter which country, which continent, which hemisphere I'm in, the dogs all speak the same language and react the same way. The trick is getting people to do it.
"We've got two dogs, and they still test us. When dogs ask a question, you've got to give them the right answer and that's the reassurance.
"When you understand how dogs think, it makes a lot of sense, and it's even obvious."
