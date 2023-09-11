Many associate a library with books, but the Albury Upcycle and Recycle Shop is giving life instead to one for secondhand tools.
The initiative, run by Aware Programs at the Albury Waste Management Centre, began as "a turning point" idea of Albury Council's sustainability advisory committee.
Cr Ashley Edwards said it was a wonderful concept and great for reducing waste.
"People can come and borrow tools for free for a week, then return them for someone else to use," Cr Edwards said.
"Borrowing rather than buying reduces waste in our community because people don't have to buy tools as a once-off."
Shop supervisor Trish Bradley said it was a way to give back to the community "without the need to purchase expensive items or store gear that is only occasionally used".
"It's open to anyone, everybody; doesn't matter who it is," she said.
"It's just another service that we want to offer to the public."
Ms Bradley said it was the perfect opportunity for people to finish a project without the big price tag attached and it was easy to do so.
"Just visit the Albury Upcycle and Recycle Shop during opening hours Monday to Friday, which is 9.30am to 3.30pm and then browse the inventory," she said.
"We have a library of over 50 different items but don't have electrical tools, though if we think the items are good enough we will put them in the library.
"Most of our tools are donated by a generous community who no longer have a need for them, or are downsizing and clearing space."
Cr Edwards said she would love to see the initiative expanded in the future.
