Multiple guns, ammunition, stolen during aggravated break-in at Granya property

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
Detectives from the Melbourne based Illicit Firearms Squad are investigating the Granya gun theft. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police are investigating the theft of guns and ammunition from a rural property in the Upper Murray.

