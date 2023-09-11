Multiple guns, ammunition, stolen during aggravated break-in at Granya property

Police are investigating the theft of guns and ammunition from a rural property in the Upper Murray.
The victim of Monday morning's incident had entry forced to his home about 4.40am.
Police have been told several offenders attended his Webb Lane residence at Granya during the September 11 incident.
Guns, cash, ammunition and a Toyota LandCruiser were stolen.
The victim suffered minor injuries during the ordeal and his vehicle was found nearby.
Specialist police are investigating the matter with Wodonga detectives and other officers.
Police have released a statement on the offending.
"Investigators have been told several offenders forced entry into a Webb Lane residence about 4.40am," a police spokeswoman said.
"It is believed a number of firearms, along with cash, ammunition and a Toyota Landcruiser were stolen from the address.
"A 63-year-old man, who was the sole person home at the property, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
"The vehicle was later located a short distance from the house.
"Local police will work with detectives from the Illicit Firearms Squad to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
