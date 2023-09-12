Plans to reinstate a community reference group to discuss critical water infrastructure at Mount Beauty are under way after settling on a location for a new offtake plant.
North East Water is calling for members to join a community and key stakeholder body for the next phase of the project, which aims to secure the town's drinking and bushfire fighting water supplies until at least 2060.
The primary concern from community members was the fact the proposed location is a popular tourist spot and would be overtaken by a major water treatment plant.
North East Water confirmed the upcoming stage of the project would explore alternatives to having a weir, which could offer more flexibility for the exact position of the pump station.
The community reference group will provide feedback on potential weir alternatives, as well as on opportunities to enhance the aesthetics and amenity of the water infrastructure.
North East Water plans to construct the infrastructure in 2024, subject to approval.
Managing director Jo Murdoch welcomed the ongoing involvement of the community to see the project through.
"We're committed to getting the best outcome to ensure long-term water security for Mount Beauty," Ms Murdoch said.
"The re-establishment of the reference group is an important part of the process and will ensure the community and key agencies are involved every step of the way.
"We welcome our original reference group members to continue on the journey, as well as invite new members to contribute."
The group is expected to meet four times in the next six months, or as required as the project progresses.
Ms Murdoch reiterated the Mount Beauty raw water offtake was needed to replace ageing infrastructure, which is located in a hazardous area at risk of bushfires and rockslides.
Limited access due to hydro operations also made it difficult for repairs and maintenance.
Those interested in joining the reference group can apply through the North East Water website.
