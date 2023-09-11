Sad end in search for 'Harry the Hat' as remains found at causeway camp site

The search for a missing Albury man has come to a sad end with the late man's remains found.
June of last year marked the last time the 58-year-old accessed his bank accounts.
While Mr McLean led a nomadic life, fears had grown for his welfare and he was officially reported missing by his sister, Melody Madin, in December.
She had travelled to Albury in a bid to locate her brother, who was a rough sleeper known to frequent Noreuil Park, but nobody had heard from him.
His sister has sadly confirmed his passing.
Mr McLean's remains were found in bushland on the Lincoln Causeway on August 18, at a camp the 58-year-old had established.
Police, who had steps in place to conduct a search at the time, said there were no signs of foul play.
Ms Madin recently posted on social media that finding her brother brought closure but would also leave a permanent gap in their lives.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our son and brother Scott McLean or as he was well known Harry the Hat," she said.
"Whilst the discovery of Harry brings us closure on his disappearance, it also leaves a permanent void in all our lives, one that will never be filled.
"We would like to extend our appreciation to the Albury police and Missing Persons Unit whom have worked with us to help locate Harry.
"We also want to thank our extended family, friends and the wider Albury/Wodonga community for their support and assistance in keeping the conversations about Harry's whereabouts going.
"His spirit will always remain free to wander the banks of the river and his laugh will continue to be heard at dusk and dawn through the kookaburra."
The incident led to alcohol abuse and rough sleeping due to paranoia.
"Everyone's got a backstory - they're not sleeping rough because they're a menace to society, people are often sleeping rough because of something that's happened to him," Ms Madin said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
