Wodonga Woolworths thief steals $1000 worth of groceries from supermarket

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:24pm
Two CCTV stills of a man police want to speak to. Picture supplied
A man has managed to take an estimated $1000 worth of groceries from a Wodonga Woolworths by walking out through a liquor store.

