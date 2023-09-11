A man has managed to take an estimated $1000 worth of groceries from a Wodonga Woolworths by walking out through a liquor store.
Police have released security camera images of a man following the incident at the Elgin Boulevard Woolworths on August 9.
The two images show the man, wearing a red hat and sunglasses, with a heavily stacked shopping trolley.
Police said the man walked out of the supermarket through the liquor section and made no attempt to pay.
"Investigators have released images of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries," a Wodonga police spokesman said.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.