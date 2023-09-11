The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
Column

Living Lightly: Love letter to a river red gum

By Anonymous
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When was the last time you stood beneath a river red gum and took a moment to revel in its beauty? Picture by Chris Tzaros
When was the last time you stood beneath a river red gum and took a moment to revel in its beauty? Picture by Chris Tzaros

Her arching branches are ready to embrace you. At her feet, a network of roots holds steadfast and strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.