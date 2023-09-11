'Gutted' Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes hoped the Roos can come back bigger and stronger next season after being taught a lesson in the preliminary final by Chiltern on the weekend.
The Roos, who missed finals last year, finished second on the ladder after only losing one match all season.
But their season is now over after being belted by 50-points against Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the second semi-final and 26-points against Chiltern in the preliminary final.
Holmes is hoping the Roos can learn from the disappointment of consecutive finals losses after having not previously played finals since 2010.
"We are gutted and very disappointed," Holmes said.
"But as I said to the boys when you have all four sides make it to the preliminary final, the club is in a healthy position.
"We are learning how to win now and I'm hoping our story is just starting."
The club's reserves and fourths will play in the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Holmes said the Roos paid a hefty price for their turnovers against the reigning premiers.
The Roos also struggled to find a reliable target inside 50m and were restricted to four goals for the match after being kept goalless in the opening term.
"I thought we could have got the game back on our terms after quarter time but our field kicking was sub par," he said.
"We turned the ball over a lot.
"Our first quarter was poor and we got ourselves back in the game in the second quarter when we started winning a bit more contested ball.
"That continued in the third quarter but we couldn't get our field kicking on and kept turning the ball over.
"We also went to the wrong option too often.
"Which is all the signs of inexperience.
"I just hope the players learn from it."
Young Chiltern defender Fin Lappin was reported for the incident and will fight a three-week ban at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
"Benny is a very popular guy and seeing that happened knocked us around a lot," Holmes said.
"It was just hard not to have him out there after half-time.
"It was even harder to watch him being put in an ambulance.
"Apparently the early signs are that he is going to be OK."
Chiltern will now meet Kiewa-Sandy Creek in a replay of last year's grand final.
Holmes said the grand finalists were hard to split.
"I've got no idea who will win," he said.
"Kiewa smashed us in the second semi-final and have a slight leaning towards Kiewa based on that.
"But it's a grand final and anything can happen.
"Maybe Kiewa played their best game of their year against us in the second semi-final.
"Maybe Chiltern are getting better and better each week and peaking at the right time.
"It's a tough call."
