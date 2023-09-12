When Lewis McRae ran onto the ground for round one back in April, it was his first game of senior football for three-and-a-half years.
The 23-year-old had more than a taste of the Hume League's top grade before the pandemic but when sport resumed in 2021, he was just happy to chug along in reserves.
McRae played his next 32 games in the twos but something clicked last summer as he decided to get serious about his football with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Fast forward nine months and McRae has been ever-present in a Giants side about to tackle its first preliminary final since 2014 when reigning premiers Holbrook roll into Walbundrie on Saturday.
"I don't know how to explain it, just bloody unreal," McRae smiled.
"I've played all the games this year but the last time I played seniors before that was before COVID, in 2019.
"I probably found the pub more than going to training.
"I always knew I should have been doing more than I was but I never did anything about it.
"I wasn't as committed as I should have been but I lost 10-15kg in pre-season this year and got myself half-fit again.
"It certainly does help a lot.
"It's a hell of a lot more fun playing when you're a lot fitter compared to when you're struggling to run around.
"It's an unreal group of blokes to play with and that's made me want to keep coming back."
Co-coach Daniel Athanitis has been thrilled by McRae's contribution on the back of some real hard yards over summer.
"I'm very impressed and I'm proud of him," Athanitis said.
"He came to the first session in pre-season and just kept coming.
"He probably wasn't as fit as he used to be, post-COVID, but kept doing the work and got through that hard part, that early part.
"I call it ripping the band-aid off in those first couple and he did that and he hasn't missed a beat.
"They're running quite a large operation out there with the farm and his brother, who runs the farm, has bought in with it as well and they've made time for him to come to training so it's been awesome.
"The busiest time of year for them is at the start of the season, which is cropping.
"Then you've got spraying and spreading and all through winter, it's called a winter crop, so it's not easy for them but he's been very dedicated.
"He's done everything right and he's just starting to come into his best footy, which is great."
McRae isn't just playing a role for the Giants, he's become a key component of the side which has just blown away CDHBU and Brock-Burrum in the first two weeks of finals.
"He's aggressive at the footy - and at the man at times," Athanitis said.
"He's got a bit of size about him, which is what we lack as a team, so he certainly puts a bit of physical pressure on.
"He's well-skilled now and he's been able to go and do a job on Corey Smith, who I rate as a very good footballer, and he's played on Osborne's coach once or twice now so we've put him on some important players.
"You can trust him, for sure - you can take him to the bank.
"His best footy's come in the second half of the year, he's really got a bit fitter and he's got used to the pace of the game, which is probably the majority of our team; their past six weeks has probably been their best footy they've played all year."
Holbrook, even without several of their key players, start as favourites on Saturday but the Giants are brimming with belief having stormed into the finals series on the back of victory away to third-placed Howlong in round 18.
"I'm looking forward to it heaps," McRae said.
"We've beaten Holbrook once but now we're into finals, I'm sure they'll come with everything they've got.
"It would be massive to make it through.
"The whole community is already around us and it would be even bigger if we can get the job done on Saturday."
