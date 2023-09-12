A TENDER process is underway to erect barriers on a Hume Freeway overpass in Wodonga, but the timing of their installation is still to be determined.
The Department of Transport is taking submissions from suitable companies to undertake the work on the Melrose Drive bridge that crosses over the freeway.
The action follows the Victorian government committing to the suicide prevention measure in its 2022 budget and the expectation they would be erected later that year.
However, tenders are being sought until October 4 and the timing for the barriers' installation will be finalised after a company is chosen to complete the task.
In response to The Border Mail asking about the timing, a statement was provided from the department's regional roads director Emma Bamford.
"We look forward to making Melrose Drive bridge in Wodonga safer for the entire community with the installation of public safety barriers," Ms Bamford said.
"The tender process for this project is now underway, and we will keep the community informed as these works progress."
The impetus for the project came from the death of driving instructor Carolyn Wright at the site on August 15, 2018.
Her husband Ken then lobbied politicians for the barriers, expression frustration in February last year.
The transport department urges people to report unusual activity they may see on the overpass to police.
If people are in need of help they should contact Lifeline's support line on 13 11 14.
