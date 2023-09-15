The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

House of the Week: 30 Flynns Lane, Osbornes Flat

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just a short 15-minute drive from the thriving township of Albury-Wodonga, prepare to be impressed by this remarkable home and gardens. Picture supplied.
Just a short 15-minute drive from the thriving township of Albury-Wodonga, prepare to be impressed by this remarkable home and gardens. Picture supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.