BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Encompassed by an established treelined border, this country oasis provides all the space and comfort within the charming Osbournes Flat locale.
Just a short 15-minute drive from the thriving township of Albury-Wodonga, selling agent Drew Turnbull said you should prepare to be impressed by the remarkable home and gardens.
As you pass through the gates, you get an immediate appreciation for the hard work invested in this eight-acre property, built by David Sanders.
"The owners have spent a lot of time, money and effort in making this garden and home what it is today, and they've gone quality with everything," Drew said.
"From the quality driveway to the recently added new pool, there is nothing really left you'd need want."
Private, spacious and in a class of its own, 30 Flynn's Lane is a life style property that has already garnered a lot of attention, from tree-changers and families alike.
The carefully positioned laneway of trees lining the driveway create a warm and inviting atmosphere, flowing into this private space bound by further screening tress and deciduous gardens that will be an absolute spring and summer sensation.
Featuring five large bedrooms all equipped with built in robes, including the master with ensuite and parents' retreat.
With no shortage of space, there are three distinct living rooms which gives each family member their own private retreat, while still having the option to gather in the family room for lively game nights, all centered around the inviting double-sided fireplace.
The thoughtfully designed open-plan kitchen boasts lots of bench space, storage, and a seamless connection to the surrounding areas, making it a hub for entertaining and casual conversations.
Prepare meals with the pleasure of overlooking friends and family enjoy the new inground pool and the mountain views.
"Those views of the garden, grounds and the Yackandandah Valley beyond, they're unique and really quite breathtaking," Drew said.
Other features of the property include a home office; 150,000 litres of water storage; a 150mm road base driveway, dressed with 10mm river stone; a 20m by 9m shed; a 10.7m by 4.4m inground pool; an enviro-cycle septic system; a 6m by 3m garden shed; a 3m wood shed on side; and good boundary fencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.