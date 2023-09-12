The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Jesse Griffiths joins North Albury after a decade at Wodonga Raiders

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jesse Griffiths has left Wodonga Raiders to sign with North Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.