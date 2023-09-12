Jesse Griffiths has left Wodonga Raiders to sign with North Albury.
The explosive all-rounder, 31, has crossed the border after a decade at Birallee Park and can't wait to play his part in the Hoppers' latest assault on the provincial premiership.
"I needed a change," Griffiths said.
"When I left Bulldogs, all my mates were at Raiders so I went there and played with them but slowly they all stopped playing cricket or left and there's only a few of them still there.
"I know a lot of the blokes at North Albury, I play LMS (Last Man Stands) and the Hoppers have a team in that.
"A few of the blokes who play baseball for the Bears (are at North), I went away on a baseball trip to Geelong for rep and Sydney as well so I get along with them all the time.
"Condo (Hoppers coach Matt Condon) was there as well so it was a pretty easy decision because he's a good coach."
Griffiths adds further firepower to an already formidable Hoppers batting line-up.
"There's less pressure because I just can go out there and be 'me' instead of having a little bit extra weight," Griffiths said.
"I'll be used in the right way and be able to play with a bit more freedom.
"North Albury is a hard team to play against because you get a wicket and there's someone else coming out who can do just as much damage.
"They've got a winning mentality and that takes you a long way.
"You show up knowing 'we've got this' instead of 'what if this happens, what if that happens?' so it's a lot easier."
North Albury finished top of the ladder last season but crashed out of finals in straight sets, losing to Albury and St Patricks, so Griffiths is walking in to a side which won't be lacking motivation.
"The training's been awesome," he said.
"It's more skill-based instead of just running in and bowling and having a net.
"I've hit more balls already this year than I did before Christmas last year.
"Condo comes around everyone individually and works with everyone.
"My girlfriend plays cricket as well and she's still wanting to learn and he helps her.
"He goes through the whole crew and gives time to everybody."
Griffiths has played baseball since he was 14 but his cricket career stretches back to primary school.
"Cricket's pretty big for me," he said.
"If I didn't have it, I wouldn't be doing much else.
"I've got the fun side of cricket in LMS where I can play with all my friends who either don't play cricket or don't play A-grade and then I've got the club side of cricket, where I can take it serious and have a real crack.
"That's when a different side of me comes out on the field.
"If you go hard on the field, as long as you can have the beer after the game, there shouldn't be any drama.
"You get into each other but most people, at the end of the day, come off and it's fine."
Condon is excited to see what Griffiths will bring to North Albury.
"Griff's a huge in for us," Condon said.
"He will bring a skill set we're lacking at the moment with the ball and also we know how explosive he is with the bat.
"Where he bats at the moment, we don't know, but we'll work that out when it comes."
