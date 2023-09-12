A free exercise program encouraging people of different nationalities on the Border to keep active is already proving a major hit.
The Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau's cultural exchange program has been running a multicultural exercise class since July at Wodonga's TAFESpace, next to Hyphen, attended by participants from eight different cultural backgrounds.
Program co-ordinator Lou Newman said it had welcomed community members from Bhutan, Nepal, Congo, Zimbabwe, China, India, Germany and Switzerland, with the common goal of improving their fitness.
"Of course, there is the added benefit of the social interaction, practising English and cultural exchange," Mrs Newman said.
"The class trainer Zoe O'Meara delivers a program that is based on gentle movements that enhance mobility, and promote health and wellbeing in a fun and supportive way."
Anne-Marie Ellis, who hails from Switzerland, has been involved since the start of the program.
"We were living in Rutherglen and my husband and I downsized and moved here (to Wodonga). I wanted to see what was available and I saw the program and it was terrific," she said.
"I'm integrated and I can speak English well, but I feel for others coming in who are refugees because it's hard. They don't know how things work, and that's why I was interested in that.
"I would consider being a volunteer to help.
"I'm lucky enough because my husband is Australian. I'm halfway there because he has guided me into the way of the Australian lifestyle."
Bhutanese woman Chandra Guragai said in just three weeks of attending, she had experienced health benefits.
"I have had some weight loss and before I started coming I had joint pain and it's helped with that," she said.
"I've made some new friends and I'm really happy every Tuesday.
"This is the first time I've tried something like this. I would like to see more exercise programs like this or yoga."
Indian-Australian Jasbir Singh has thoroughly enjoyed the sessions.
"It's good just to enhance the body and increase the body strength," he said.
"I have met different people and I enjoy talking to them. It makes me happy.
"I'm feeling energetic."
Congolese refugee Beatrice Neema, who moved to Australia five years ago from Kenya, said the fitness initiative had helped bring her energy back.
"It's been very helpful," she said.
"On Tuesday, I have a rest day from my job, so I must come here."
Mrs Newman said the program was made possible after a successful application with Wodonga Council's community impact grants program, which provided the funding to deliver the weekly gathering.
"It began on July 18 and today was our last session for the term. It has been a great success," she said.
"Wodonga TAFE has kindly offered to host the program in TAFESpace."
Classes run each Tuesday during the school term, with bus pick up available within Wodonga.
For more information or to register, contact Lou Newman on 0431 166 602 or lou@vrb.org.au.
