A Beechworth man injured when a volley of bullets were fired at his home, which led to the shooter being killed in response, says he still doesn't know why he was targeted.
Barry David Butler admitted to having illegal firearms, cannabis plants and small amounts of marijuana, ice and cocaine at his home at the time of the shooting.
Paul Flegel had called and threatened Butler on October 29 last year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Butler initially ignored Flegel, who was known to make armed threats around town.
When Butler looked down at his phone hours later, he saw 16 missed calls.
Lawyer Matthew Page said "next thing, a car with two men pulled up" and Flegel opened fire with a gun with a silencer at Butler's Buckland Gap Road home .
Butler told the court 15 shots were fired by Flegel.
He used an unregistered .45 calibre semi-automatic handgun to fire back, killing Flegel.
One bullet had struck Butler in his chest plate before travelling up to his arm, severing nerves, and preventing him using the limb.
He suffered a sucking wound in his chest.
He was flown to the Alfred Hospital and spent eight days receiving treatment.
Homicide Squad detectives investigated the matter and Butler was charged with having three illegal guns at his property with the drugs.
A search after the shooting found the illegal weapons, as well as legal guns, a hydroponic setup with six cannabis plants, and about 180 grams of cannabis.
Butler told magistrate Peter Dunn there was no reason for the dead man to have gone to his house.
He knew of Flegel but didn't know him well.
Butler doesn't face charges over Flegel's death, which is believed to be considered self defence.
Mr Page said "the inconsistent and aggressive behaviour wasn't out of character" for Mr Flegel, who died next to a car at the property.
Mr Page said the late man had been walking around town, making threats to Butler in public, while armed, in the lead up to the shootout.
"So there he is enjoying the serenity of his abode, in the mountains surrounding Beechworth in the hours of darkness," Mr Dunn said of Butler when considering the penalty.
"His house is besieged and he's wounded by a volley of shots and he returns fire."
Mr Dunn noted Butler had been injured through no fault of his own and said the illegal guns were an old World War II era rifle, a dismantled semi-automatic .22 rifle, and a .45 calibre handgun.
"Violence is a terrible thing, violence with firearms is even worse," he said.
"Everyone's got a mother or a father or a friend, and firearms should be registered and kept securely, for that very reason.
"Mr Butler shouldn't have had these weapons, unregistered.
"There has to be some message to the community that unregistered firearms have consequences."
Mr Dunn noted Mr Fegel also had a gun with an illegal silencer, and that Butler might still have use of his arm if he was't able to obtain the weapon.
The court heard the late man had arrived at the house with another person, who fled when the shooting unfolded.
Mr Page said his client was a victim of gun violence.
"Well that's true, but at least he's here to tell the tale," the magistrate replied.
Mr Dunn imposed a $6500 fine and ordered the guns and drugs be forfeited during the September 12 court case.
The court heard his gun licence would be cancelled following the matter.
The court heard Butler had largely been of good character, with few previous court appearances.
His lawyer said he was unlikely to return to court again.
