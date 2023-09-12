The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Lavington coach Linda Charlton tells the story of the Panthers' run to the grand final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddi Lloyd, Liv Sanson, Christine Oguche and Kate Mastronardi have all played their part in Lavington's run to the Ovens and Murray grand final.
Maddi Lloyd, Liv Sanson, Christine Oguche and Kate Mastronardi have all played their part in Lavington's run to the Ovens and Murray grand final.

Lavington coach Linda Charlton has revealed how the Ovens and Murray grand finalists turned their season around after staring down the barrel just three months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.