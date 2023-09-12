Lavington coach Linda Charlton has revealed how the Ovens and Murray grand finalists turned their season around after staring down the barrel just three months ago.
Defeat at the hands of Albury in round nine left the Panthers sitting 4-4 at the halfway stage of the home-and-away season and facing a battle to finish in the top five.
But 10 consecutive wins later, Lavington are preparing for their first A-grade decider since 2017 against Yarrawonga or Wodonga Raiders on September 24.
"As hard as it was at the time - we obviously weren't happy to be 50/50 - I think it actually helped in the long run," Charlton said.
"It really made us commit and look at what we were doing.
"We probably weren't getting enough players to training so we all decided to commit, that everyone was going to be there all the time.
"We committed to our fitness because we thought we could have been fitter so the girls started doing extra gym sessions during the week.
"The leaders in the club, like Sarah Meredith and Maddi Lloyd, they really got around everyone and we introduced some new things that we saw the footballers doing.
"They'd introduced things like the forward review, which Adam Schneider had brought with him, where the leaders of the team review the team we're playing next.
"We talk about it at training, some of the skills we might need.
"We looked around at what other teams were doing, what resources we had and we banded together to improve."
It would have been easy for heads to drop after the Panthers lost to Myrtleford, Yarrawonga, Raiders and Albury in the space of nine weeks but Lavington's true colours came to the fore when they were needed most.
"The belief and the trust is really high in the group," Charlton said.
"You can feel it when we're all together.
"We believe we can do what we need to do, we trust everybody to do their job whoever we put on the court.
"There is trust between all the coaches in the club and the committee, which is important as well.
"When things aren't going well, it is a bit of a danger time in a team.
"But we all banded together and decided to work harder.
"We thought we had the players and all the different bits and pieces, we just had to put it together."
Having defeated Wangaratta 53-45 in the first round of finals, the Panthers booked their place in the decider with a heart-stopping 45-43 triumph over the Pigeons at Wodonga on Saturday.
"It means so much," Charlton said.
"You could see it in how happy we were after the game, it all came out.
"The last one we won was in 2013 and there's been a lot of heartbreak over the years.
"We've been really close a few times and we've definitely felt the other side of the story a lot so it's nice to make it through.
"An enormous amount of work has gone into this.
"I'm sure every coach at every club in the O and M would say the same because it's a huge amount of work that goes into systematically getting everybody where they need to be, getting everything clicking... I would say it's relentless.
"You're always thinking about it, doing what you can to get everything working right."
Charlton described how the perfect blend had carried Lavington to the last game of the year.
"The best teams I ever played in had a really good mix of youth and experience - and we've got that," she said.
"You've got the young legs of Liv Sanson, Christine Oguche and Kate Mastronardi and then you've got the experienced players who can step up and teach them how to close out a game and step up in those really tense moments, the likes of Maddi Lloyd, Tayla Furborough and Ange DeMamiel, who have played in big finals before.
"It's a really good mix of skill and personalities.
"They all get along really well and that makes it a good group to be around."
The opposition may as yet be unknown but Charlton and her players are already thinking about climbing the hill at Lavington Sports Ground on grand final day in their quest for the ultimate prize.
"It nearly brings a tear to my eye," Charlton said.
"We have put in so much hard work and, win or lose, to get that opportunity...
"They're few and far between, the chances you get to run out on grand final day so we are focused on enjoying every moment of being together and getting the chance to show everybody hard we've been working.
"Win or lose, we're going to have a great time and really enjoy the ride."
