Osborne ball magnet Connor Galvin is perfectly poised to snap his recent Azzi medal hoodoo according to the coaches.
Galvin, 27, finished third last year and runner-up two years ago in the prestigious medal, with the count to be held at the Commercial Club on Wednesday night.
Seven out of the nine coaches polled by The Border Mail predicted it could be third time lucky for Galvin who has produced another outstanding season.
Only Culcairn coach Tim Haines and Brock-Burrum's Peter Cook opted for another player besides Galvin.
Galvin has featured in the Tigers' best on seven occasions to enhance his reputation as one of the premier midfielders in the competition.
The proven vote catcher also booted 26 goals which no doubt once again help Galvin capture the attention of the umpires.
Galvin was pleasantly surprised that the majority of coaches thought he was the favourite to win the Azzi.
"I'm a bit surprised that so many coaches have picked me to win the medal," Galvin said.
"But I thought we had a fairly even spread of players contributing this season.
"Personally I started off a bit slow and Ed O'Connell, Matt McGrory and Duncan McMaster have been super consistent all year.
"Joel (Mackie) will also be up there and I expect him to get a few votes as well.
"Compared to the last couple of years, this has probably been my most consistent.
"The last two years I probably started well and then faded out as the season wore on.
"From what I saw during the season, I expect Raven Jolliffe and Jarred Lane to poll well.
"Raven is obviously a great player and can take a big grab and is a penetrating kick.
"Jarred also stood out to me both times we played them."
It's hard to argue that Jolliffe could prove to be Galvin's biggest threat.
Jolliffe arrived at the Brookers with a big reputation this season after winning Wangaratta Rovers' best and fairest last year.
The silky-skilled midfielder lived up to the hype and seven out of nine coaches have Jolliffe in their top-three selections.
Jolliffe missed the final two rounds of the season which may be costly if the count goes down to the wire.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla co-coach Jack Duck is another player with an undeniable chance.
The athletic Duck is one of the most versatile players in the competition with his ability to play in the ruck as well as in the midfield.
Duck's team-mate Clay Thomas is also expected to poll well.
Thomas arrived at the Giants this season from North Albury and has thrived in the midfield and been instrumental in his side progressing all the way to the preliminary final.
Brock-Burrum's Darcy I'Anson, CDHBU's Nathan Rhodes and Giants young gun Nathan Wardius are another three players that are given rough hopes of winning the medal.
Clark only played 12-matches after heading overseas mid-season while Baker only managed seven matches as he battled a knee issue for most of the season.
Osborne midfielder McGrory could poll well but also headed overseas mid-season and missed five matches throughout the home and away season.
Galvin has already won two flags with the Tigers in 2017 and 2019 with the perennial powerhouse a raging favourite to win the grand final this season.
The Tigers booked their spot in the decider with a 10-goal thumping of Holbrook in the second semi-final over the weekend.
Galvin missed the second semi-final last year with a fractured leg but courageously played in the grand final but was well below his explosive best as the Brookers caused a boilover.
Holbrook meet RWW-Giants in the preliminary final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
"I'm flying compared to this time last year," he said.
"I was fairly sore on Sunday though because it was another physical encounter against Holbrook.
"Interestingly the weather forecast for the preliminary final is 25 and it's going to be a bit of a scorcher.
"So hopefully the Giants and Brookers can crash and bash each other all day and we can sit back and watch who we are going to play.
"It's a good feeling knowing that we are into another grand final and a bit of reward for a lot of hard work throughout the year.
"We know our systems and structures can cope with the pressure of finals football and we proved that on the weekend.
"The Brookers will start favourites in the preliminary final but with a few injuries and the Giants playing some good footy and a bit of momentum will fancy their chances of causing an upset."
KYLE DOCHERTY
(CDHBU)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
3. Jack Duck (Giants)
Roughie: Nathan Rhodes (CDHBU)
JOEL MACKIE
(Osborne)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
3. Jack Duck (Giants)
Roughie: Nathan Rhodes (CDHBU)
MATT McDONALD
(Howlong)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
3. Clay Thomas (Giants)
Roughie: Jack Duck (Giants)
ANDREW WILSON
(Jindera)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Nathan Wardius (Giants)
3. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
Roughie: Sam Crawshaw (Jind)
TIM HAINES
(Culcairn)
1. Luke Bokic (Cul)
2. Jarrad Lane (How)
3. Jack Duck (Giants)
Roughie: Sam Welch (Cul)
DANIEL ATHANITIS
(RWW-Giants)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Matt Wilson (Howl)
3. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
Roughie: Nathan Rhodes (CDHBU)
MATT SHARP
(Holbrook)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Jarrod Lane (How)
3. Clay Thomas (Giants)
Roughie: Jayden Hucker (Holb)
PETER COOK
(Brock-Burrum)
1. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
2. Darcy I'Anson (BB)
3. Connor Galvin (Osb)
Roughie: Trent Castles (Jind)
BRETT ARGUS
(Magpies)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
3. Clay Thomas (Giants)
Roughie: Nathan Rhodes (CDHBU)
BRENT GODDE
(Border Mail)
1. Connor Galvin (Osb)
2. Raven Jolliffe (Holb)
3. Clay Thomas (Giants)
Roughie: Luke Bokic (Cul)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.