THE debate around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has been hijacked by mistruths and misunderstandings, a NSW academic says.
UNSW Sydney's incoming Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous, Dr Leanne Holt, who is a Worimi/Biripi woman from coastal NSW, said some people were either misinformed or had not sought clarity on the Voice ahead of the referendum on Saturday, October 14.
Dr Holt, who visited the Border this week, said without bipartisan support, the Voice had become political too.
"Obviously, there's a lot of contention in the conversation," she said.
"I would have hoped for a more productive conversation even with different opinions."
Having worked in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander higher education for more than 20 years and on the National Aboriginal Education Committee (NAEC), Dr Holt said some people falsely believed the Voice could enact broad changes.
She said some had suggested the Australian flag could be ditched or the system of demerit points altered.
"Like the NAEC, the Voice will only provide advice to Parliament when it is called to give advice," Dr Holt said.
"Even then, they won't have any veto power."
Dr Holt allayed concerns about the cost to taxpayers if the Voice was enshrined in the Constitution.
"If the Indigenous Voice could make two changes, and you'd hope they'd make many more, but if it could increase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation in higher education and decrease Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander incarceration, there would be real benefits," she said.
"It costs $14,000 per student per year to attend higher education and it costs $148,000 per person per year to incarcerate someone.
"I'm not talking about short-term changes but something that's sustainable."
Dr Holt said a majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples wanted a Voice to Parliament.
"Eighty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples do support it," Dr Holt said.
"But at the end of the day Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people represent 3.6 per cent of the Australian population.
"It's going to be non-Indigenous people making the decision on the Voice, hopefully based on appropriate information."
Dr Holt, who was the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Higher Education Consortium president, said Indigenous education opportunities had improved.
She said there were significant improvements in the past 15 years.
"But we've started from a very low point," Dr Holt said.
"There's still a lot to be done."
