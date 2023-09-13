The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Voting yes is a celebration of our nation's maturity

By Letters to the Editor
September 13 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Border Mail's letters to the editor highlight varying views on the Voice referendum. File picture
The Border Mail's letters to the editor highlight varying views on the Voice referendum. File picture

Celebrate our nation's maturity

We are about a month away from a referendum that is asking people a simple question; to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution and give them a say in issues that affect them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.