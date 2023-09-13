YOUR SAY: Voting yes is a celebration of our nation's maturity

We are about a month away from a referendum that is asking people a simple question; to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution and give them a say in issues that affect them.
How has that question been twisted and turned into such an emotionally charged issue that people are being verbally assaulted, ridiculed and attacked with such vehemence rarely seen in a country best known for the "fair go"?
How has it come to pass that ex-leaders have urged people to "maintain the rage" and slogans have condoned ignorance to vote "no" if you don't know?
Where is respect, compassion and our firmly rooted sense of social justice in these divisive times?
If 96.5 per cent of the Australian population vote yes to give a voice to 3.5 per cent of the population we will, without a doubt, be a better, more united country.
This is not a threat to our democracy but rather a celebration of our maturity as a nation.
It was very fortunate that the new laws were framed in legislation rather than being enshrined in a constitution, as it allowed them to be repealed and/or modified so as to remove any stuff-ups. Otherwise they would have been stuck with them forever.
Prior to the legislation being passed they got input from Aboriginal advisory groups, they got advice from lawyers, politicians and bureaucrats, but when all the theories and dreams were put into practice the whole thing had to be thrown out, with apologies from the premier. If a similarly themed - but with more, and much more complex arrangements - was enshrined in the constitution, there would be many more opportunities for theories and dreams to not work out well in practice and they would be locked in forever, just too bad, eh!
So when you vote, think of Western Australia's unfortunate, but enlightening experience and don't "go too far".
Never paint yourself into a corner. Leave your options open.
If nothing else, our town and shire communities are about the involvement by residents in decision-making, policy development and project implementation with the benefit of creating a sense of local ownership whilst also ensuring a measure of public transparency and accountability.
Such was the way with the periodic community forums and to a limited extent, the open forum at council meetings. Advisory committees of council also provided similar opportunity for community engagement.
In recent times, the format of these participatory forums has been subtlety changed with restrictions, limitations and constraints placed upon how, when and where the community, as a collective, can engage with both the council and shire management.
The collective community forums were at first splintered into subject-specific groups and have now been abolished; at council meetings, ratepayers were at first instructed how they should present their questions - they are now not even permitted to ask their questions, and advisory committees have been abolished or restructured to limit, and in some cases, remove participation by local residents and ratepayers.
These changes have been initiated and managed by council and council's administration. What we are left with is a conglomerate of disparate, fragmented and possibly discordant groups of "communities" lacking common and shared purpose, direction and cohesion. Rather than a single community with diverse and shared interests we have been managed into communities of sectional and self-interest.
While the notion of town and shire communities remains, it remains just that ... notional, with opportunities for personal social interaction significantly diminished.
Rather than being the facilitator of collective community discussion and cohesion, and providing for the emotional and personal interaction of its members, Indigo has preferred the role of executioner, encouraging the growth of sectional and self-interest communities ignoring general interest, participation and involvement.
While its residents are wired for connection of the human kind, the shire appears focused on connection of the plug-in variety.
Surely it's time we recognised we have been "managed" and in the process, marginalised. The old "divide and rule" tactic is manifestly obvious in Indigo's community engagement strategy.
