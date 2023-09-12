Police are investigating the theft of multiple motorbikes from a Myrtleford business.
Alpine Motorcycles was targeted about 3am on Sunday.
Entry was forced to the property with the thief, or thieves, loading four motorbikes onto a trailer and fleeing during the September 10 incident.
The bikes were valued at an estimated $15,000 to $20,000.
It's the second time the business has been burgled, following a similar incident in December last year.
During Sunday's incident, a blue two-stroke 250cc Yamaha, red four-stroke Honda CRF450, a 250cc Yamaha and Yamaha YZ65 were stolen.
Police are urging people to be on the lookout for the bikes.
Wangaratta detectives are investigating the matter.
They are keen to speak to witnesses and anyone with information about the incident.
Call police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.