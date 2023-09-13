A Border student and her university have welcomed the Victorian government's decision to make teaching degrees free for the next two years if students commit to working in state-run high schools.
Chloe Locke, who moved from Seymour to Wodonga to start a Bachelor of Education at La Trobe University this year, will benefit from the $93.2 million announcement aimed to address a secondary teacher shortage.
The 20-year-old will be eligible for scholarships throughout 2024 and 2025, with the final payments made if she spends two years at a government school after graduation.
It is the first year the undergraduate course has been offered at the Wodonga campus and Miss Locke expected the incentives would help attract more numbers.
"It's amazing to think that other students coming through will be able to have access to this and not have to worry about payments and those kinds of things," she said.
"Something definitely needed to be done because what's the world without teachers? It's great to have something to help encourage students into teaching, whether it's something they'd considered before or not, it's created an opportunity for them.
"There's mothers in my class that are having to worry about paying back their uni fees. I'm quite fortunate to be young in uni and not have to worry about a family or a mortgage or any of those things.
"There's people who aren't in my situation and can't afford to be doing these kinds of things, so I also think it's going to be much more beneficial for mature age students who want to undertake uni."
Miss Locke said she would prefer to teach at a regional school.
"Being able to have an influence on small communities is a massive factor into why I'm pursuing teaching," she said.
"I feel you get more of that sense of pride in a rural community, more than you would in large cities."
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told media on Tuesday, September 12, the program was similar to one running for nursing students that started this year.
It is for permanent residents and Australian citizens who live and are studying in Victoria and for secondary school qualified teachers.
"This is a practical way in which we can make a teaching degree and teaching in state schools an even more attractive job - but more than a job, a career, a calling, a mission in your life," he said.
The government expects about 4000 graduates each year will take up the program.
Scholarships for students will match fees charged by the Australian government for Commonwealth supported places, $18,000 for a four-year undergraduate program or $9000 for two years of postgraduate study.
La Trobe University's dean of education Professor Joanna Barbousas said the Victorian government's commitment to supporting secondary education students would provide a much needed boost to the secondary school teacher education workforce, including in regional and rural areas.
"La Trobe is already heavily committed to attracting, training and graduating secondary school teachers through initiatives such as our highly successful apprenticeship-model Nexus Program, which is incentivising skilled and passionate teachers to join the profession," she said.
"The Victorian government's announcement is warmly welcomed, this financial assistance will help incentivise more students to consider secondary school teaching, which in turn will help boost the secondary school teacher workforce - especially in some of the regional, rural and hard-to-staff areas where teachers are so desperately needed."
A $27 million package to continue an incentives program of up to $50,000 to teachers from Victoria, interstate and overseas to take up rural, remote and otherwise hard-to-staff positions in government schools, was also put forward by the state government, while a further $95.7 million aims to expand a teacher retention program.
None of the funding was part of May's state budget.
Miss Locke said incentives offered for nursing courses almost led her down that path, but her passion to become a teacher was greater.
