The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kris Wheeler retires after winning the AWFA cup final with Albury United aged 44

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Wheeler front and centre with the cup at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kris Wheeler front and centre with the cup at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by Mark Jesser

Kris Wheeler has retired after helping Albury United to cup final glory at the age of 44.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.