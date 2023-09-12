Kris Wheeler has retired after helping Albury United to cup final glory at the age of 44.
Wheeler was due to hang the boots up last summer but returned to play 10 games for Matt Campbell's side in 2023.
He felt lifting the cup at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday night was the perfect way to bring down the curtain.
"It's a brilliant feeling," Wheeler smiled.
"For me personally, the last game of my career, it's just great to share it with a special bunch of boys.
"Over the last couple of years, we've been the dominant side so it's a nice way to cap it off.
"Playing in this game last year, I thought that was it and I didn't plan to play this season.
"But 'Camo' rang me at the start of the season when Roy (Caleb Martin) was suspended for a few games. I was keen too help out and later, towards the end of the season, I got the call up again.
"It's just great being around this bunch of boys, it's a good mix of young fellas coming through and some of us older heads so I'm more than happy to ride on the coat tails of these boys."
Wheeler played three games in March and rejoined the team in late July before holding his spot throughout the finals series.
"I definitely feel my age but's been much of the same core as the side from last season," Wheeler said.
"We all know my roles, I know my role, just to come in there and do a job and I think we've done that consistently over the last two years.
"That's why the results have gone our way, the consistency and the camaraderie.
"You go in the changing rooms and you see the club as a whole, there's a real tight-knit group of boys in there."
Wheeler turns 45 next month but no-one watching the cup final would have known, the way he screened the back four against a lively Myrtleford side.
Seeing the joy on the faces of United's large contingent inside the stadium meant more than anything.
"That's why I've kept playing," Wheeler said.
"I'm 44 and I could have pulled the plug a few years ago but for me, it was just about being part of this club, the volunteers, from the president right down.
"It's the culture, they really look after you and most importantly, we're just decent young men and I wanted to be part of that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.