An advocate and musician who has returned to the region is the new leader of a Border and North East regional arts development group.
Murray Arts has announced Lauren Black as its executive director.
She has spent 16 years living and working overseas and in Canberra as an arts administrator, marketing and communications specialist.
"I'm a huge fan of this region and am constantly amazed at the volume of work our creatives are making and sharing with each other and Australia-wide," Ms Black said.
"I completely relate to the values of Murray Arts and look forward to using my experience to champion arts as a medium to challenge us and explore humanity."
A musician of 20 years' experience, she wants to support creatives to have opportunities to share their work, find employment and establish communities.
"I've been fortunate to have had a diverse career working for and collaborating with non-profit and national arts organisations across broadcasting, music, theatre, visual arts and education," Ms Black said.
"I'm looking forward to strongly advocating for the value of arts in our communities and providing ongoing opportunities across all art forms."
Murray Arts aims to provide advocacy, advice, support and assistance to all artists from the hobbyist to the established, both individuals and organisations.
The group's coming projects include LIMELIGHT: Art-Science-Light, North East Water Local Aboriginal Acquisitional Art Prize, GreenHouse National Artist in Residency program partnership with HotHouse Theatre and Albury Council, CASP open call funding round and the recently launched Online Creatives Directory.
Murray Arts' footprint borders the Indigenous nations of Dhuduroha, Yaithmathang, Bangarang, Wiradjuri, Yorta Yorta and Wavaroo and encompasses the local government areas of Albury, Greater Hume, Federation, Wodonga, Indigo and Towong.
