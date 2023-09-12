Yarrawonga coach Laura Irvine has handed Lavington's Christine Oguche the ultimate compliment, labelling her one of the most dangerous players she's encountered in the league.
Irvine has been part of the most successful era in the competition's 30-year history as the Pigeons have won eight premierships since 2009.
Lavington (2013), Wodonga (2015) and Wangaratta (2018-19) are the only other clubs to win a flag in that time.
Yarrawonga's hopes of claiming another premiership hit a hurdle with Lavington's 45-43 win in last Saturday's grand final qualifier, where 196cm Oguche shot 39 goals.
"She was phenomenal under the ring," Irvine suggested.
The Pigeons' mentor was then quizzed if the Panthers' attacking ace is one of the hardest players to defend in her time.
"She is, her height and strength under the post, her conversion rate as well, as soon as she can get it under the post and turns and shoots, then you're in trouble," Irvine added.
Heading into the final, Oguche sat third on the league's hot shots ranking with 522 goals from 636 attempts at 82 per cent.
Yarrawonga's Kaleisha Pell was the most accurate at 85 per cent.
"Christine is always so strong and so hard to stop, but I thought Yarrawonga's goal keeper Hannah Symes did a good job on her," Lavington coach Linda Charlton offered.
The Pigeons will now meet Wodonga Raiders in Sunday's preliminary final at Birallee Park.
