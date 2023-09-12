Brad Jones is keeping a lid on things as his Supercar team heads into the big races of the season, starting with this weekend's Sandown 500.
BJR sits a best-ever third place in the teams championship with only four events left.
They are all big marquee races, though none more so than next month's Bathurst 1000, but Jones has been around long enough not to get too far ahead of himself.
"There is just so much opportunity for things to go wrong at places like Bathurst, the Gold Coast and Adelaide, the last two are both fast street tracks where the concrete walls are millimetres away so it's way too early to be thinking about where we may finish up at the end of the year," Jones said.
"The critical thing for us is to slow it down, look to the next event and take it one session at a time - good or bad. If we focus on getting results, the rest will look after itself."
BJR goes into Sandown and Bathurst with the same driver pairings as last year, with Albury young gun Jordan Boys partnering Jones' son Macauley, lead BJR driver Andre Heimgartner is pairing with Dale Wood and Bryce Fullwood once again will lend his car to Dean Fiore.
"This weekend is probably the least risky from a car damage point of view, but it's the first of the two endurance races where we have co-drivers in the cars," Jones said.
"Remembering that these are all new cars for this year, so while the co-drivers have driven them a couple of times in testing, it will be their first time in a race environment which brings a lot of pressure with it.
"But it's also a real opportunity for us as well, as I think our co-drivers are going to be very competitive, having driven with each other last year means they know how their partner likes the car set up, how they drive, all the little things that make a big difference, which could give us an edge on race day."
The new Generation 3 Supercars have had their fair share of controversy during the year with seasoned Supercar veterans, including two-time champion Shane van Gisbergen, struggling with reliability and drivability issues.
Some of the components such as steering racks, which are the same on both the Mustang and Camaro, have been failing, causing frustration among the teams and drivers.
It will be an issue, especially at Sandown where the cars hit the large kerbs on the inside of the corners quite hard, but Jones is adamant BJR will not be making any changes to way his charges drive on race day to play it safe.
"People will just drive past you if you aren't giving 100 per cent and we are on track to win - like everyone else," he said.
"It may be that some cars have issues with racks but you still want to race as hard as you can from start to finish to maximise your efforts and the potential of the team.
"So, it will be game on as usual, and given how competitive we have been this year I'm really looking forward to it."
