A Wangaratta man who scooped a $1 million lotto win says he "has no idea" how he'll spend the money and plans to "keep on working until the day he dies".
The man said he was unaware of his windfall from the TattsLotto draw on Saturday, September 9, as the only phone number provided on his Tatts player card was disconnected.
"I got home last night from work, and I noticed I had all these unread emails from The Lott," he said. "Some of the emails said I might have won a substantial amount on my ticket.
"I went straight to the website and wrote all the winning TattsLotto numbers down. When I started to check the numbers off one by one, I thought I'd only won division three which is nearly $600 - I was pretty chuffed with that.
"Then I noticed there was a sixth number. I'm near blind so completely missed it."
The man said he had told his siblings and some friends about his win.
"They asked me what I planned to do with the prize, and I haven't got a clue," he said.
"I'm very fortunate to have my house and my toys. I've worked hard all my life, and I'll continue to do so until the day I die. I've always worked, done something, if I don't work I think I'll go mad.
"Some people might say I'm crazy for continuing to work after I've won the lotto but at the end of the day money won't change me. Perhaps, I'll put it in the bank for six months and think about it or cut down on my hours."
His winning 12-game QuickPick was bought at Wang Lucky Lotto. Owner Liung Lim said it has been almost seven years since his outlet had sold a division one winning entry.
