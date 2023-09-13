At least once, you've probably dreaded coming home and having to cook a meal after a busy day.
If you fall into that category, a Baranduda mother plans to help.
The organisation, which is also an NDIS partner, has Mrs Ley helping households plan and cook weekly meals in the comfort of their homes.
The mother of two is passionate about making life a little bit easier for others, adding it's all about helping people "who hate cooking but love eating".
"My mum asked me if I wanted to cook meals for this gentleman in the area," Mrs Ley said, "And I saw no one in Wodonga doing it.
"I said I was happy to do it and then that sort of blew up into joining the company and seeing that there was quite a need for it as well."
Mrs Ley said coming from a big family helped because she was "always cooking".
"I always cook, and I love it; there's always people here and staying over, and I'm constantly feeding the masses.
"I think one of the things is, especially with the oldies or the NDIS clients, they really love having someone come and talk to and interact with, and watch their food being cooked. They'll come and taste it, get amongst it and want to help."
Mrs Ley said people could choose from a menu of about 150 meals and then after cooking they will clean up, "the same way a cleaner goes to a home".
She also offers pantry organisation and cooking lessons.
"But the meals are healthy, nutritious, hearty meals and not mass produced and bland," she said.
"They taste good and are full of flavour.
"The service is for those times when you get home late, can't be bothered, or are just hungry. "
She said it wasn't just for NDIS clients or the elderly but "for everyone".
"There's lunchbox options as well for busy mums," she said. "You can get desserts, you can get lunches or dinners, and many serves made for you too.
Mrs Ley hoped people would be satisfied with the price, noting it was an affordable quality service.
"Food makes me happy, so I hope it makes other people happy as well," she said.
"Especially the oldies and it's all about having something nutritious that's actually yummy and you want to eat it.
"That's my goal."
