Howlong's Kirby McDonald has joined an elite list of Hume netballers after taking out the league's highest honour.
The skilled midcourter polled 28 votes throughout the home and away season to be crowned the league's best and fairest A-grade player, receiving the accolade at Albury's Commercial Club on Wednesday night.
Osborne playing coach Sally Hunter was runner-up with 25 votes after taking home the 2022 medal.
This season marked McDonald's second as a Spider after joining the club just days before the start of last season following five years away from the game.
McDonald began her career in the Ovens and Murray League with Corowa before later joining North Albury and Wodonga Raiders and is a Hoppers' premiership player.
She now has a shot at helping the Spiders achieve the ultimate dream this season as they await a preliminary final clash with Jindera this weekend, with the winner to take on Hunter's Tigers.
In other awards, Culcairn's Olivia Brunner was recognised for a stellar breakout season with the Lions to be crowned the League Rising Star.
Isabelle Kreutzberger took out the B-grade award with 30 votes, while Magpies' Annabel Lee and Henty's Hayley Star shared runner-up status with 23 votes each.
It was an extremely close C-grade count, with Jindera's Asta Lumsden edging out Osborne's Astrid Galvin by one vote.
Magpie Brooke Adamson and Tiger Eleanor Readford shared the C-reserve medal after both polling 29 votes this season, while Jindera's Rhian Dower was next in line with 25 votes.
Giants' Priya Kohlhagen (26 votes) just edged past Holbrook's Maddie Black (25) to be named the 17-under best and fairest player, while Daija Lavea of Holbrook also finished one vote ahead of Lockhart's Macey Mathews for the 15-under count.
The under-13s award was shared between Jindera's Lily Moona and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Adelaide Phegan with 28 votes each, while Murray Magpie's Tanamai Szirom came in second place with 23 votes.
Lockhart young gun Eva Smith won the 11-under medal (27), with Howlong's Jadeja Leathem and Osborne's Ruby Livingstone equal runners-up (25).
