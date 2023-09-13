The countdown is on as one of the nation's largest agricultural field day events prepares to celebrate a historic year.
The Henty Machinery Field Days have a jam-packed event just around the corner to mark 60 years since it all began and chief executive Belinda Anderson can hardly wait.
"This event has a proud history from where it started from as a header school (in 1963).
"The vision of those people to keep this event growing into what it is today is pretty amazing."
From September 19-21 the event will showcase more than $200 million worth of agricultural machinery and products to the nation as organisers prepare for about 60,000 visitors through the gates.
Last year the event attracted more than 70,000 people, with credit given in part to the National Day of Mourning public holiday which coincided with the field days.
Highlights of this year's event will include the esteemed Henty Machine of the Year award, the working sheep dog trials, helicopter joy rides, live entertainment, the Berkeley Fish Tank, natural fibre fashion awards, vintage farm machinery display and much more.
Ms Anderson said a particular highlight would be Tuesday's opening ceremony.
"Andrew Kotzur will be opening the field days for us. He is part of Kotzur Engineering in Walla Walla, which has been attending since the first field days in 1963," she said.
"It's really special that a local family-owned business (like theirs) is continuing to support us."
Wet weather plagued last year's event with up to 30 per cent of car parking spaces closed off on the Wednesday.
But Ms Anderson said that won't be an issue this time round.
"We've had a complete turnaround in conditions this year, with dust instead of mud," she said.
Mobile reception is also set to improve for field days attendees this year with a brand new 5G tower installed on site.
"In previous years we've relied on Telstra to provide us with a boost in communications for that week, but now we've got a permanent tower up and running which is a real highlight," Ms Anderson said.
People are being encouraged to order tickets before the event begins with discount prices in place until 11.59pm on September 18.
To purchase tickets, or find out more, go to hmfd.com.au
