Exceptional rural lifestyle on the edge of Lake Hume

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Discover breathtaking views of Lake Hume from all rooms in this cleverly-designed, energy-efficient home.
This exceptional rural lifestyle property offers absolute Lake Hume frontage with land that is more than beautiful, but productive as well.
Located 42 kilometres from Albury, this Bowna property comes in two separate lots which can be bought individually or as a package.
The first lot, "Tonanni", is 100.7 hectares, and is well-fenced, has stockyards and a farm forest plantation, currently subject to a lease with vacant possession from mid January 2024.
The second lot is fraction bigger at 101.7 hectares, and has other improvements - and the home itself.
The home has a split-level floor plan which consists of three bedrooms, a separate shower and powder room, large main bedroom with walk-in robes, ensuite and standalone bath.
The open design combines office, lounge, family area and kitchen with quality appliances all adjoining an alfresco area with a magnificent vista.
Other features include durable polished concrete floors, hydronic floor heating from the wood fire plus reverse cycle air-conditioning, solar hot water, solar system with Tesla battery system and back to the grid, and excellent shedding.
The home comes with established native gardens and mature orchard.
