From getting to school in a horse-drawn-cart to shatter-proofing the windows during World War II, the little school at Brocklesby has seen a lot in its 125-year history.
On Thursday, September 14, Brocklesby Public School is hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate the 125-year milestone.
"It's a chance for past students, family and staff to come along and catch up, check out the memorabilia we will have on display from the last 125 years, and share stories," Principal Melanie Shelley said.
Students will unveil a time capsule which has been sealed since the school's centenary in 1998 and will be collecting new items from students to be put into another time capsule later this year.
Established in 1898, the school initially catered to just 12 students.
Former student Jessica I'Anson, who delved into the school's historical memorabilia for the event, said students used to commute to school via horse-drawn carts and studied reading, writing and mathematics. But if you were a girl, you would focus on sewing, knitting and cooking.
"The home-maker classes today are either done by everyone or nobody, so it's great to see how far women's education has come in that time," Mrs I'Anson said.
"But the one thing that hasn't changed is the cricket pitches and the footy oval, so the kids always found somewhere to kick or hit a ball."
During World War II, the school attempted to shatter proof the windows by covering them with lace curtains, "which is the most bizarre thing I've ever heard," Mrs I'Anson said.
"But after the plane crash I can see why they thought something may have happened."
The plane crash, which inspired the school's logo, was the mid-air collision which occurred over Brocklesby in 1940.
The accident was unusual in that the aircraft involved two Royal Australian Air Force Avro Ansons which remained locked together after colliding, before landing safely in a nearby paddock.
The afternoon tea will kick off at the school at 2pm and will run until 5pm. All former students, parents and community members are encouraged to join.
