The man driving the subdivision of land at the Old Beechworth Gaol has blasted claims of potential heritage vandalism, but has not ruled out a hotel being built on the site.
Matt Pfahlert, who headed a consortium in 2016 to buy the block for $2.5 million, said he was puzzled by community backlash after a permit application lodged with Heritage Victoria appeared in the Ovens and Murray Advertiser newspaper on Friday, September 8.
Mr Pfahlert said the heritage value of the jail was never under threat and that his company, the Australian Centre for Rural Entrepreneurship which drives the consortium, was re-advertising an existing subdivision application.
ACRE manages current lease arrangements at the main building on the jail site.
"It's simply the the original subdivision, that's been in place since 2007, being re-advertised," Mr Pfahlert said. "This is absolutely nothing new to the Beechworth community, which, kind of makes it a bit disappointing that people are up in arms.
"We were notified that Heritage Victoria, because of a change of legislation, requires all subdivisions that hadn't been activated to be re-advertised, so it's just a procedural matter.
"Heritage Victoria has already approved this subdivision in the past."
When asked about concerns from some residents over the future for the site, Mr Pfahlert didn't rule out construction of a hotel.
"Well, there could be, there's a master planning process that we are going to engage with that is going to look at accommodation," he said.
"One of the things that is a big issue for our town is how many of our residential houses have been bought up as holiday accommodation, which means there is no accommodation in this town for families.
"So the idea of having tourism accommodation, whatever that looks like, that is taking pressure off houses so they can become houses, again, for townsfolk we think is worthy of exploration."
Mr Pfahlert said he was puzzled by a comment by former president of the Beechworth History and Heritage Society Elizabeth Mason who likened the idea of constructing houses on the old Ned Kelly jail to building a bike trail around Stonehenge.
Ms Mason said she understood the rear of the prison grounds had previously been a dump and that she believed it would be rich with artefacts from the 1800s.
"All of the historical information that I have in relation to the land at the back, including from Heritage Victoria, and their landscape expert, who spent a couple of days with us when we purchased the site, including walking over the entire quarry area, is that it was actually the market garden," Mr Pfahlert said.
"So if it was a dump and (is now potentially) an archaeological site, then that's brand new news to me.
"We're going to work out what is the best opportunity for the land out the back in relation to Beechworth, looking at it through an economic, social and cultural lens."
Heritage Victoria has confirmed the planning permit for the site proposes a four-stage draft subdivision place into 19 residential allotments.
It said a planning permit was issued by the Indigo Shire and a heritage permit was issued in 2007 to the owner and applicant, Precinct Destinations.
Mr Pfahlert said his consortium had no plans to sell the subdivision blocks to the highest bidder and wanted the site to be used for the benefit of the Beechworth community.
"We've got the opposite focus to private developers of which there were two who had previously owned the jail," he said. "They were trying to carve up the land out the back through the subdivision and flog it off.
"We (the consortium) are local people to this community, (comprising) 19 families who owned the old jail, so what we've been trying to do is activate the old jail itself.
"We have 13 commercial leases attached to people utilising the jail on a day-to-day basis to do business and in doing so, we are trying to protect the heritage of the jail in relation to the fabric of the town by repurposing it.
"As an extension of that, in the future we are keen to look at what is the highest and best use of the land out the back that would complement the heritage and other sort of business and community and cultural assets for the town."
The Beechworth jail was opened in 1864 with two of its more high profile inmates being bushranger Ned Kelly and Melbourne underworld kingpin Carl Williams.
Submissions to Heritage Victoria for the subdivision application close on September 28.
