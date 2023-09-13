The Border Mail
Home/Video/Breaking

Old Beechworth Gaol's heritage value not under threat, says consortium

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The man driving the subdivision of land at the Old Beechworth Gaol has blasted claims of potential heritage vandalism, but has not ruled out a hotel being built on the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.