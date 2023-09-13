Fears grow for missing Benalla man Hayden Kelleher, search under way

There are growing concerns for a man missing for five days near Benalla.
Hayden Kelleher, 40, was last seen near Lakeside Drive in Chesney Vale on Friday, September 8.
He was barefoot and wearing dark clothing.
Police have concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions.
A large number of police are involved in a search for the 40-year-old, along with SES, CFA, DEECA, and Ambulance Victoria staff.
The police air wing is searching the Chesney Vale area, between Benalla and Glenrowan.
"Police are urging the local community to keep an eye out for Hayden, particularly those who have outbuildings and sheds on farming properties," a police spokesman said.
"Investigators have released an image of Hayden in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone who sees Mr Kelleher can call Benalla police on (03) 5760 0200.
