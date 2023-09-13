The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Fears grow for missing Benalla man Hayden Kelleher, search under way

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Benalla man Hayden Kelleher. Picture supplied
Missing Benalla man Hayden Kelleher. Picture supplied

There are growing concerns for a man missing for five days near Benalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.