A BRIDGE will be formed, underpass arches installed and track lowered during a work blitz along the North East railway line from September 23 to 25.
The alterations will happen at Glenrowan, Wangaratta and Barnawatha North as part of the Inland Rail works which are designed to allow double-stacked freight trains to travel from Melbourne to Brisbane.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which is overseeing the project, has been given exclusive access to the train line from Saturday September 23 until 11pm Monday September 25.
That means there will be no V/Line, XPT or freight trains travelling along the line for that period, allowing unfettered access.
The corporation's Victoria and South Australia general manager projects Ed Walker said there would be a feverish approach, with such conditions only permitted every six months.
"We'll...see significant construction work at Inland Rail sites in Glenrowan and Wangaratta.
"Beams spanning the rail corridor will be installed at Glenrowan, and the new pedestrian underpass at Wangaratta will be constructed and covered over to be completed later."
The Wangaratta work will require the craning in of arches which will form the structure of a pedestrian underpass that will replace the Cusack Street footbridge which was pulled down in July.
The precast pieces from an Echuca manufacturer will be put in an excavated tunnel, which will require the Wangaratta station platform and nearby track to be cut.
Meanwhile, at Barnawartha North, the track land running underneath the Murray Valley Highway overpass will be lowered by up to 2.5 metres.
That will necessitate the removal of 13,000 cubic metres of soil, the equivalent of five Olympic swimming pools, to be dug out.
About three-quarters of the dirt will be used to form levee banks at the site and the remainder will be given to Wodonga TAFE to reshape the four-wheel drive course at their nearby driver training centre.
After the earth is removed, 2000 tonnes of ballast, 800 new concrete sleepers and 800 metres of fresh rail will be laid resulting in overall lowering of 1.5 metres.
Up to 100 workers, ranging across machine operators. labourers and traffic managers will be on-site to undertake the work.
