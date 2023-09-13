THERE'S power in poetry that's not always evident in prose.
Gamilaroi poet Luke Patterson shared some of his work at the launch of Write Around The Murray in Albury on Wednesday morning, September 13, to rapturous applause.
His stirring readings of five poems - Skinned, Double Brick Dream Home and A Grass Tree By Any Other Name among them - resonated with the 50-plus onlookers.
Drawn to poetry from a young age, Patterson said he later gravitated to it again in his early 20s.
"When I was about five I was into rhymes and spells," he said.
"I remember hearing: 'cool as a cucumber' and my brain tingled! Language can do bizarre things to our perception of reality.
"My friend asked me to help them with their Shakespeare work at university and I was wondering why does it feel so fresh in my mouth.
"I had circled around it with my learning but found I couldn't escape poetry."
Now living on Gadigal lands, Patterson said First Nations poetry was stellar at the moment.
"Mob is dominating the literacy scene and I'm very proud of that," Patterson said.
"There has been a resurgence in poetry and I'd like to say it's led by the mob."
Long-time adviser to Write Around The Murray, Sally Denshire, welcomed the 17th instalment of the festival.
"We're so lucky to have a festival of such high calibre curated by a wonderful team," she said.
"Jason Steger (literary editor The Age and Sydney Morning Herald) has described Write Around The Murray as small and perfectly formed."
Albury councillor Ashley Edwards officially opened the 17th annual festival.
"Write Around the Murray is a literary festival that attracts world-class writers," she said.
"It facilitates diverse forms of storytelling."
Among the writers taking part are Pip Williams, Debra Dank, Margaret Hickey, Shelley Burr, Paul Dalgarno, Kate Mildenhall, T.R. Napper, Kathryn Heyman and Joel McKerrow.
Aunty Edna did a heartfelt Welcome to Country ahead of the festival launch.
For festival details and bookings visit writearoundthemurray.org.au
