Designers will be vying for the chance to win big next week in the Henty Machinery Field Days' Natural Fibre Fashion Awards.
The awards will be held on Thursday, September 21, with convenor Lyn Jacobsen promising an array of styles featuring "stunning dresses".
"And quite a few competitors are already locked in," she said.
Mrs Jacobson said the awards, which began in 2004, had now become an International event, given that entries came from not only every state in Australia but also overseas.
Many of these designers would be at the awards to see their creations up on the catwalk.
Mrs Jacobson said the public could expect a lot of fun from the event, with garments on show each day in a fashion parade.
Albury designer Krystal Kaye had two students entering this year's awards with their designs.
She said both Annebel Moar and Zye French, 12, were "as keen as mustard".
"The design process entailed the production of various authentic, traditional patterns and materials which reflect humble rural Australian identities," she said.
Mrs Jacobson said it looks like "it's going to be a really good day".
"It's a mixed bag of fashion," she said.
The winner of the best garment made with natural fibres will receive $1000 plus a Bernina sewing machine valued at $1499.
The winners of the best knitted or crocheted garment, millinery and accessory will receive $500 each.
Mrs Jacobson said they were trying to encourage designers to consider the Australian Made Award this year, especially with the use of natural fibres.
"I'm amazed with the fashion that comes through," she said.
"And the designers come from long distances to showcase their designs."
They were always on the lookout for new ideas and designers to "make it bigger and better".
"Everyone is looking forward to the event."
