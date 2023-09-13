Kiewa-Sandy Creek ruckman Tristan Mann knows he has arguably got what has become the toughest job in the Tallangatta league ahead of him in the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Curbing the dominance of Chiltern big man and Barton medallist Scott Meyer.
Since arriving at Chiltern last year, Meyer has enhanced his already big reputation and is regarded as the premier ruckman seen in the competition in recent years.
Meyer won the Barton medal last year and finished fourth this season and in an ominous sign for the Swans has been at his brilliant best throughout the finals series so far.
But rather than be daunted by the challenge, Mann is embracing what shapes as the most important two hours of his football career so far.
"Getting to play against a star like Scottie is an awesome challenge," Mann said.
"You want to test yourself against the best and Scottie is exactly that.
"I rate Scottie as the best I've come up against and that includes my brief stint in the O&M.
"I've previously played against Lachie Howe and a few other big name ruckmen in the O&M but Scott Meyer is the standout for me.
"But I love it, the harder the opponent the better.
"I love the challenge and I feel it's a good thing going into a game that he is probably better than me, he probably should beat me, so I've got nothing to lose.
"I bloody can't wait to be honest."
While Meyer is firmly in the twilight of his outstanding career, Mann, 24, is yet to reach the peak of his powers.
After playing fourths for the Hawks, Mann headed into the Albury Sportsground where he played thirds, reserves and made his senior debut in 2018 under coach Shaun Daly.
Mann played eight senior matches for the league powerhouse before crossing to North Albury in 2019.
"I think I played 60 or 70 matches in the reserves at Albury before finally cracking it for a senior match," he said.
"But playing seniors at Albury was one of my proudest moments, getting to play alongside some big names and it was a bit surreal."
A serious elbow injury restricted Mann to two games at Bunton Park.
After a year off with Covid, Hawks football manager Mal Vogel lured Mann back to Coulston Park.
Mann played in the Hawks' losing grand final last year and is still striving for the first flag of his career.
In an intriguing grand final, the Hawks have only lost one match which was against the Swans in round 17.
The Swans will enter the biggest match of the season with a swagger after winning eight straight matches including three cut-throat finals.
However, Mann felt the Hawks were a deserved favourite.
"We are certainly going in with the mindset that we think we can win and if you don't, there is probably no point showing up," Mann said.
"So we will back ourselves to get the win but it is a grand final and could go either way.
"Chiltern is a great side, have got a stack of classy players and obviously the reigning premier.
"The Swans will no doubt feel they have hit form at the right time, so it certainly shapes as a great battle.
"But I'm backing us in to get the job done and hopefully I'm not eating my words at 5pm on Saturday."
While both sides boast plenty of match-winners, Mann said the match will be decided by who can win the contested ball.
"I think it will be won at the contest," he said.
"Both sides like to run and spread and rely on their quick ball movement.
"But whoever can get the ball first and get it out to their runners, that's where it will be won.
"If we can spread from the contest better than they can or vice versa and man up as quickly as we can when they spread, that will have a big say.
"We are both similar sides with plenty of leg speed and match-winners and it should be a cracking contest."
