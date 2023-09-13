The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Kiewa ruckman Tristan Mann has the unenviable match-up against Barton medallist Scott Meyer

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek ruckman Tristan Mann has a big job in the grand final opposed to Scott Meyer. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kiewa-Sandy Creek ruckman Tristan Mann has a big job in the grand final opposed to Scott Meyer. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kiewa-Sandy Creek ruckman Tristan Mann knows he has arguably got what has become the toughest job in the Tallangatta league ahead of him in the grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.