Thieves force entry to Albury motorcycle shop before taking two bikes

Police are investigating the theft of motorbikes during a break-in at an Albury business.
Entry was forced to Whitehouse Motorcycles on Young Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Two thieves broke a front entrance to the business about 5am on September 13, before taking two dirt bikes.
A silver hatchback with tinted windows was reportedly seen in the area.
Police arrived and could hear motorbikes being ridden in the area but were unable to locate them during patrols.
One of the bikes was found abandoned near the business, and police continue to look for the remaining motorbike and two offenders.
Acting Superintendent David Cockram said he was confident the pair would be identified.
"We've got some pretty good avenues of inquiry around some CCTV," he said.
"Our forensic people were going there today, there will be various examinations they'll be doing, DNA and fingerprints and that type of evidence.
"We're confident we'll identify those involved."
Damage is visible at the front of the business.
Acting Superintendent Cockram said members of the public had already assisted with the investigation and more information was being sought.
"Our community are our ears and our eyes," he said.
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
